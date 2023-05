Highlights of IFSC Climbing World Cup 2023

Nursamsa Raharjati (R) of Indonesia and Wang Xinshang of China react after the men's speed final of IFSC Climbing World Cup 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Gold medalist Aleksandra Miroslaw (C) of Poland, silver medalist Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi (L) of Indonesia and bronze medalist Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's speed final of IFSC Climbing World Cup 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Aleksandra Miroslaw (L) of Poland and Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi of Indonesia compete during the women's speed final of IFSC Climbing World Cup 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland reacts after the women's speed final of IFSC Climbing World Cup 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)