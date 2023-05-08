In pics: Prague Int'l Marathon 2023

Runners participate in the Prague International Marathon 2023 in Prague, the Czech Republic, May 7, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Workenesh Edesa (C) of Ethiopia crosses the finish line during the women's race of the Prague International Marathon 2023 in Prague, the Czech Republic, May 7, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Alexander Mutiso (C) of Kenya crosses the finish line during the men's race of the Prague International Marathon 2023 in Prague, the Czech Republic, May 7, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

First-place finisher Workenesh Edesa (C) of Ethiopia, second-place Margaret Wangari (L) of Kenya and third-place Viola Kibiwot of Kenya pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's race of the Prague International Marathon 2023 in Prague, the Czech Republic, May 7, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

First-place finisher Alexander Mutiso (C) of Kenya, second-place Sisay Lemma (L) of Ethiopia and third-place Philemon Rono of Kenya pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the men's race of the Prague International Marathon 2023 in Prague, the Czech Republic, May 7, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)