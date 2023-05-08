1st Budapest Int'l Contemporary Puppet Festival held in Hungary

People watch a puppet performance during the opening of the 1st Budapest International Contemporary Puppet Festival in Budapest, Hungary on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People watch a giant robot puppet marching during the opening of the 1st Budapest International Contemporary Puppet Festival in Budapest, Hungary on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)