Rato Machindranath festival marked in Lalitpur, Nepal

A girl in traditional attire participates in a chariot procession held to mark the Rato Machindranath festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, May 8, 2023. Rato Machindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machindranath for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

