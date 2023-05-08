China firmly opposes illegal sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction over China on grounds of China-Russia cooperation: FM

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

China is firmly opposed to illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction over the country on the grounds of China-Russia cooperation, and the economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia is open and frank, not directed at third parties, and free from any third-party interference and coercion, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, on Monday.Wang made the remarks in response to some foreign media outlets, including the Financial Times, which reported that the EU has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia.According to the Financial Times, the sanctions list has two Chinese mainland companies, 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, along with five others from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region - Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.If the relevant reports are true, the EU's actions will seriously undermine mutual trust and cooperation between China and Europe, and it is very dangerous to intensify the division and confrontation in the world, the spokesperson said."We urge the EU not to take the wrong path, otherwise China will firmly defend its reasonable and legitimate rights and interests," Wang added.On the Ukrainian issue, China has always maintained an objective and impartial position, and actively promoted peace talks, playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis, Wang said.On April 26, top leaders from China and Ukraine held a phone call, during which China said as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and responsible major country, it will not choose to be a bystander to the Ukraine crisis, or "add fuel to the fire," or use the crisis as an opportunity to make profits.The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that some US and European officials said they believe that Ukraine's planned spring offensive could pave the way for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow by the end of the year, and that China could help bring Russia to the negotiating table.The willingness to encourage negotiations and seek a role for China in talks represents a shift in Western thinking, particularly in the US.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly expressed cautious optimism recently that Beijing could help defuse the conflict, the media outlet said.Global Times