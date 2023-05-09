Tianjin enterprise purchases 226 nucleic acid sampling booths to be repurposed as breakfast stalls

A mini library transformed from nucleic acid sampling booth Photo: VCG

A catering company, Puyidao Catering Management Co, in Jinghai district of Tianjin Municipality neighboring Beijing recently purchased 226 nucleic acid sampling booths from a local trade platform for redeploying in residential service sector, the Tianjin Daily reported on Tuesday.



The price of the purchase was 4.78 million yuan ($690,382). Puyidao plans to transform the purchased sampling booths into residential service stations such as breakfast stalls, mini hair salons and locksmiths.



The batch of nucleic acid sampling booths was listed on the Tianjin Property Right Exchange. Relevant authorities made special plans for the trade in advance, in order to secure the trade procedure and preserve and appreciate the value of state-owned assets, according to the report.



Since China optimized COVID-19 response measures, unused nucleic acid sampling booths across multiple cities have been reused in various scenarios.



Unused sampling booths in Jiashan county in Jiaxing, East China's Zhejiang Province, were transformed into mini libraries, shelters for outdoor workers and emergency response sites, China Media Group reported. In Songjiang district of Shanghai, unused booths were also transformed into welfare lottery sales stalls.



Global Times