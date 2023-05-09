PHOTO / WORLD
78th anniv. of Soviet victory in Great Patriotic War marked in Vladivostok, Russia
By Xinhua Published: May 09, 2023 09:32 PM
This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Xinhua


 
This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Xinhua


 
This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War, II in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War, II in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Xinhua


 
People watch the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in Vladivostok, Russia, May 9, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

People watch the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in Vladivostok, Russia, May 9, 2023. Photo: Xinhua


 
This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Xinhua


 
This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows the military parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo: Xinhua


 