Russia marks 78th anniversary of Soviet victory in Great Patriotic War

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)