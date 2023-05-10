PHOTO / WORLD
Trade show of construction, building materials and public works held in Algeria
By Xinhua Published: May 10, 2023 12:24 PM
People visit a trade show of construction, building materials and public works (BATIMATEC 2023) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 9, 2023. BATIMATEC 2023 is held here from May 7 to May 11 with the participation of hundreds of exhibitors.(Photo: Xinhua)

