Russian St. Petersburg marks Victory Day with military parade, concerts

A military parade is held to mark the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 9, 2023. St. Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia, held a series of events on Tuesday, including a military parade and concerts, to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War.(Photo: Xinhua)
