Workers make cigars in Danli, Honduras

A worker moisturizes tobacco leaves for cigars at a factory in Danli, Honduras, May 8, 2023. Honduras is one of the leading cigar-making countries in the world.(Photo: Xinhua)

Workers harvest tobacco leaves for cigars at a plantation in Danli, Honduras, May 8, 2023. Honduras is one of the leading cigar-making countries in the world(Photo: Xinhua)

A worker dries harvested tobacco leaves for cigars at a plantation in Danli, Honduras, May 8, 2023. Honduras is one of the leading cigar-making countries in the world.(Photo: Xinhua)

A worker selects tobacco leaves for cigars at a factory in Danli, Honduras, May 8, 2023. Honduras is one of the leading cigar-making countries in the world.(Photo: Xinhua)