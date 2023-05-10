China firmly opposes US to invite Taiwan island as WHA observer, urging it to stop playing up 'Taiwan card'

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: VCG

China expressed firm opposition and urged the US to stop playing up Taiwan-related questions at the World Health Assembly (WHA), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at Wednesday's press briefing in response to US' statement encouraging the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite China's Taiwan island to participate as an observer at this year's WHA.There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan island's participation in the activities of international organizations, including the WHO must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle. This is also an important principle affirmed by UNGA Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1, Wang said.The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities stubbornly stick to the position of "Taiwan independence" and refuse to recognize the 1992 Consensus, undermining the political foundation for cross-Straits consultations. As a result, the political foundation for the island to participate in the WHA no longer exists, said Wang.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on May 9 that the US strongly encourages the WHO to invite the island to participate as an observer at the WHA meeting.What the US has said is to confuse the public. In essence, it is conniving and supporting the "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities, Wang noted.The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, and is the first uncrossable red line in China-US bilateral relations. China urges again the US to abide by the one-China principle and stipulations in the three China-US joint communiqués, abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, said Wang.China also urged the US to follow through on US leader's remarks of not supporting "Taiwan independence" and stop hyping up Taiwan-related questions through the WHA, according to Wang.The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations. It represents the trend of the world, and no force can hold back this trend, Wang pointed out.Wang reiterated that any attempt to play the "Taiwan card" to contain China will be firmly rejected by the international community and is doomed to fail.