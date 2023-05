Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (second from left) hosts a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (right), Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (second from right) and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow on May 10, 2023. Russia on May 10 proposed a roadmap to normalize ties between Syria and Turkey at the first meeting of their foreign ministers since the start of the Syrian civil war over a decade ago. Photo: VCG