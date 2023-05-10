Culture Beat: Season 2 of 'Daddy at Home' variety show

Promotional material for Daddy at Home Photo: Courtesy of Mango TV Season 2 of 'Daddy at Home' variety show Season 2 of 'Daddy at Home' variety show



Photo: Courtesy of Network of International Culturalink Entities Shandong tourism promoted in Spain Shandong tourism promoted in Spain

The second season of the full-time father reality show Daddy at Home aired on Monday on Mango TV.Unlike the first season, which focused on the social plight of full-time fathers, the second season is showing a more diverse division of family roles, emphasizing the importance of male role models in children's education and their growth.The second season's tagline is "Dad is in charge, please persevere." Audiences can see a guest's growth as a father when it comes to family responsibility and family life.Worth noting is the establishment of the concept "Full-Time Dad Mutual Aid Meeting," where experienced parents and novice dads get together and learn from each other.By analyzing various common problems in family education, the program provides parents with scientific parenting ideas, positive guidance on parenting relationships, family education and other topics, and suggestions for diversified parenting models.A promotional event for tourism in East China's Shandong Province, hometown of the prominent ­Chinese philosopher Confucius, was held at the Chinese Cultural Center in Madrid, Spain, on ­Tuesday.The event was attended by officials from both countries.As 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain, this promotional event is a significant part of further development of the friendly relations between the two countries, noted Wu Haitao, Chinese ambassador in Spain, at the event."It is hoped that in the future, China and Spain can work together to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in tourism, promote understanding of each other's culture and inject new vitality into the friendship between the two peoples, Magí Castelltort Claramunt, deputy director of the Spanish Tourism Institute, said at the event.Other cultural activities, including a photo exhibition of Shandong, tea culture performances and traditional Chinese clothing experience, were also held after the meeting.