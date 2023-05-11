Palestinian militants fire rockets following Israeli strikes on Gaza

A barrage of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel are seen in the sky of southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on May 10, 2023. The Gaza-based joint chamber of military operations of Palestinian factions claimed firing a barrage of rockets into Israel on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)
An Iron Dome missile intercepts a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip over Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 10, 2023. The Gaza-based joint chamber of military operations of Palestinian factions claimed firing a barrage of rockets to southern and central Israel on Wednesday, in response to the surprising Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday predawn, which killed three senior members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement's armed wing in the Gaza Strip and their wives and children.(Photo: Xinhua)
