Mother's Day celebrated in Mexico

A flower seller shows flowers prepared for Mother's Day in Mexico City, Mexico, May 9, 2023. Mother's Day in Mexico is celebrated on May 10. (Photo: Xinhua)

Two women are seen with flowers in Mexico City, Mexico, May 9, 2023. Mother's Day in Mexico is celebrated on May 10.(Photo: Xinhua)

