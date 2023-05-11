Spain hit by days of heat wave and drought

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a dried lake in Malaga, Spain. Spain has been hit by days of heat wave and drought.(Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off in a spray of water from a street bar in Sevilla, Spain, May 7, 2023. Spain has been hit by days of heat wave and drought.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves at the Plaza de Espana in Sevilla, Spain, May 7, 2023. Spain has been hit by days of heat wave and drought.(Photo: Xinhua)

People cool themselves off on a street in Sevilla, Spain, May 7, 2023. Spain has been hit by days of heat wave and drought.(Photo: Xinhua)