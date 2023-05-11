Canada’s accusation of China’s interference in others’ internal affairs is akin to ‘a thief crying stop thief’: Chinese Embassy in Canada

China Canada Photo: VCG
Canada's accusation of China's interference in others' internal affairs is akin to "a thief crying sop thief," the Chinese Embassy in Canada said on Thursday, urging Canada to stop attacking China but reflect on its own interference of others' domestic affairs after the country expelled a Chinese diplomat and kept hyping "Chinese interference."
Responding to a senior Canadian official's remarks that the case of Zhao Wei demonstrated the severe foreign interference Canada faced and that Canada will take all necessary measures to protect its democracy, values and principles, an embassy spokesperson said that China will not provoke trouble but is not afraid of trouble.
"We advise Canada to stop going further down the wrong path before it's too late. Canada will face resolute and strong countermeasures from China if it continued such reckless act and would bear all the consequences that arise from this," the spokesperson said.
On Monday, Canada announced the expulsion of Zhao Wei, a diplomat from the Consulate-General of China in Toronto, declaring him "persona non grata." Zhao was accused of targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong's family living in Hong Kong, according to Canadian media reports.
Beijing on Tuesday launched a necessary and legitimate countermeasure
against Canada's unreasonable provocation, declaring Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, a consul from the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai as "persona non grata" and asking her to leave China before May 13
The embassy spokesperson said that China has always adhered to the principle of not interfering in other countries' internal affairs and it has the best record of not interfering in others' internal affairs
"Which countries have recklessly interfered in others' internal affairs, overthrown their governments, invaded their territory with arms, as well as infiltrated and subverted other countries? All people are very well aware of who these countries are," said the spokesperson, urging Canada to stop attacking China but reflect on its own interference in other countries' internal affairs.