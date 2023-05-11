Popular sci-fi novel ‘Ball Lightning’ to be adapted into TV drama series

Photo: Courtesy of iQIYI

Following the release of the live-action television adaptation of Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem, which won the Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2015, plans have been unveiled to produce a drama series based on his other captivating work Ball Lightning.The upcoming adaptation of Ball Lightning will premiere on iQIYI, one of China's major online streaming platforms, as part of their drama lineup scheduled for release or production between 2023 and 2024, according to the streaming platform, which is also a co-producer of the drama.The science fiction novel, first published in 2005, chronicles the life of Chen, a young man whose parents are killed during a mysterious ball lightning event.The tragedy propels Chen on a quest to understand and control the enigmatic phenomenon, leading him to become a physicist and dedicate his life to studying ball lightning.The novel delves into themes of science, technology, and their potential impact on human society, earning praise for its imaginative and thought-­provoking ideas and captivating storytelling.Ball Lightning has received generally positive reception from readers and critics alike.While not as widely known or acclaimed as Liu's The Three-Body Problem trilogy, it still garnered attention and praise for its unique take on the phenomenon of ball lightning and its incorporation into the narrative.The novel has a 9/10 on popular Chinese review site Douban. The English version of the book, translated by Joel Martinsen, was published in the US by Tor Books in 2018.The announcement of the Ball Lightning drama series has sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly await the next adaptation of Liu's enthralling science fiction works.With the success of The Three-Body Problem series, expectations are high for another visually stunning and intellectually stimulating television experience.