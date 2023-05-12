Xi visits city of Cangzhou in north China's Hebei Province

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the cultivation of crops tolerant of drought and alkalinity in a wheat field in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, May 11, 2023. Xi on Thursday visited the city of Cangzhou in north China's Hebei Province.(Photo: Xinhua)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday visited the city of Cangzhou in north China's Hebei Province.Xi went to a wheat field where he learned about the cultivation of crops tolerant of drought and alkalinity. He also visited a coal port to learn about its operation and development planning.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a coal port to learn about its operation and development planning in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, May 11, 2023. Xi on Thursday visited the city of Cangzhou in north China's Hebei Province.(Photo: Xinhua)

