Flooding, landslides kill 438 villagers in eastern DR Congo: media

Photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows an area hit by flooding and landslides in Kalehe, South Kivu Province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Flooding and landslides brought by torrential rains in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have killed 438 villagers, local media reported Thursday, citing a government spokesperson.(Photo: Xinhua)
