Flooding, landslides kill 438 villagers in eastern DR Congo: media

Photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows an area hit by flooding and landslides in Kalehe, South Kivu Province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Flooding and landslides brought by torrential rains in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have killed 438 villagers, local media reported Thursday, citing a government spokesperson.(Photo: Xinhua)

Flooding and landslides brought by torrential rains in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have killed 438 villagers, local media reported Thursday, citing a government spokesperson.According to the latest official report, the bodies of the victims have been mostly found in Bushushu and Nyamukubi, two villages in South Kivu province hard hit by flooding caused by heavy rains. The number of missing remains unknown, said Patrick Muyaya, the spokesperson.The central government has sent a delegation to support rescue operations on the ground, said Muyaya.Since last week, heavy rains have been reported in this part of the country, where landslides regularly claim the lives of residents during rainy periods.According to the United Nations, nearly 3,000 houses were affected, of which around 1,200 were completely destroyed. Local authorities estimate that more than 5,000 people remain missing.