Hungary-Serbia railway under construction

Engineering vehicles are busy at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Szabadszallas, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023. At the offices, construction sites, or even out in the fields, experts, workers from different parts of the world joined together for their common goal that is to build and upgrade the railway linking Budapest in Hungary to Belgrade in Serbia, a major project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), symbolizing deep cooperation between China and Europe.(Photo: Xinhua)

Workers carry electrical conduits at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Szabadszallas, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023. At the offices, construction sites, or even out in the fields, experts, workers from different parts of the world joined together for their common goal that is to build and upgrade the railway linking Budapest in Hungary to Belgrade in Serbia, a major project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), symbolizing deep cooperation between China and Europe.(Photo: Xinhua)