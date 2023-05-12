OPINION / PODCAST
GT Podcast with Mulan: S.Korea behaves like ‘snowflake’; Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir to US: No export of ideology
By Global Times Published: May 12, 2023 02:59 PM
GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan – a one-stop shop for the Global Times’ take on top China and global news.

In today’s podcast:

South Korean officials continue to behave like a snowflake with China, while groveling to US. 

An exclusive interview with former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, who tells the US: Don’t export your ideology!

Our GT Voice: Will China-Italy cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative fall victim to anti-Chinese hype?

What does Chinese modernization mean for other countries? The Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands shares his view. 

After Japanese animated film The First Slam Dunk became a hit in China, a debate emerges about Chinese animated films.