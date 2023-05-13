Chinese fiberglass giant donates cutting-edge research device to Egypt

Hussein Darwish, acting president of Egypt's National Research Center (NRC), delivers a speech during a donation ceremony, in Suez, Egypt, May 11, 2023. China's fiberglass giant Jushi Group donated a cutting-edge research device to Egypt's National Research Center (NRC) on Thursday in a bid to strengthen scientific and technological cooperation in the fiberglass industry. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

China's fiberglass giant Jushi Group donated a cutting-edge research device to Egypt's National Research Center (NRC) on Thursday in a bid to strengthen scientific and technological cooperation in the fiberglass industry.The device, an Inductively Coupled Plasma Spectrometer (ICP), is an important tool that can provide powerful qualitative and quantitative analysis of the mineral composition of glass fiber.A ceremony was held to mark the donation at the factory of Jushi Egypt for Fiberglass Industry S.A.E. in the Suez Governorate in northern Egypt."The donation is an important step in the construction of the China-Egypt Joint Laboratory for High Performance Fiberglass and Composites," said Zhang Huasheng, science and technology counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, at the ceremony.The joint lab has provided an ideal platform for China and Egypt to strengthen technological cooperation and facilitate joint research and development in the fiberglass industry, Zhang said, adding the lab is of great significance to promote the research, development, and application of Egyptian glass fiber products.Hussein Darwish, acting president of NRC, expressed gratitude to the Chinese side and said he was looking forward to carrying out cooperation with more Chinese companies.Established in January 2018 through the cooperation between Jushi Group and NRC, the joint lab has brought tangible benefits to the local fiberglass industry, including the development of an Egypt-based fiberglass manufacturing technique that lowers production costs and carbon emissions.Fiberglass is a new inorganic nonmetal material widely used in fields such as aerospace, transportation, and electronics.Through cooperation, Jushi Group has helped Egypt become one of the largest fiberglass producers and exporters in the world over the past few years.