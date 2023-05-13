Scenery of Labuan Bajo, Indonesia

This aerial photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows seaside scenery in Labuan Bajo, a tourist town in East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows seaside scenery in Labuan Bajo, a tourist town in East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This aerial photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows seaside scenery in Labuan Bajo, a tourist town in East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This aerial photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows seaside scenery in Labuan Bajo, a tourist town in East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This aerial photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows seaside scenery in Labuan Bajo, a tourist town in East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows seaside scenery in Labuan Bajo, a tourist town in East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This aerial photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows seaside scenery in Labuan Bajo, a tourist town in East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This aerial photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows seaside scenery in Labuan Bajo, a tourist town in East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)