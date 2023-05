People inspect a damaged greenhouse following an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah May 13, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A man inspects a damaged greenhouse following an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People inspect damaged greenhouses following an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)