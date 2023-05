Artists perform "Alien" at the International Contemporary Dance Festival "New Baltic Sea Dance" in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)

Artists perform "Alien" at the International Contemporary Dance Festival "New Baltic Sea Dance" in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)

Artists perform "Alien" at the International Contemporary Dance Festival "New Baltic Sea Dance" in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)

Artists perform "Alien" at the International Contemporary Dance Festival "New Baltic Sea Dance" in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)

Artists perform "Alien" at the International Contemporary Dance Festival "New Baltic Sea Dance" in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)