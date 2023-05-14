Motorcycle parade held to mark official opening of motorcycle season in Moscow

Motorcyclists participate in a motorcycle parade in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2023. The parade marked the official opening of the motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Motorcyclists participate in a motorcycle parade in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2023. The parade marked the official opening of the motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Motorcyclists participate in a motorcycle parade in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2023. The parade marked the official opening of the motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Motorcyclists participate in a motorcycle parade in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2023. The parade marked the official opening of the motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Motorcyclists prepare to participate in a motorcycle parade in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2023. The parade marked the official opening of the motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)