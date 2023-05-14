PHOTO / WORLD
Motorcycle parade held to mark official opening of motorcycle season in Moscow
By Xinhua Published: May 14, 2023 10:18 AM
Motorcyclists participate in a motorcycle parade in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2023. The parade marked the official opening of the motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Motorcyclists prepare to participate in a motorcycle parade in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2023. The parade marked the official opening of the motorcycle season in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

