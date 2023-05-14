Ubhauli festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

A woman from the Kirat community plays the cymbal during the celebration of the Ubhauli festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A woman from the Kirat community is pictured during the celebration of the Ubhauli festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Women from the Kirat community take selfies during the celebration of the Ubhauli festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A woman from the Kirat community plays the cymbal during the celebration of the Ubhauli festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A woman in traditional attire is pictured during the celebration of the Ubhauli festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People from the Kirat community perform a traditional dance to celebrate the Ubhauli festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)