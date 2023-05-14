PHOTO / WORLD
Science Rendezvous event held in Vancouver, Canada
By Xinhua Published: May 14, 2023 10:36 AM
People look at the animal specimens during the Science Rendezvous event at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A child participates in a science experiment during the Science Rendezvous event at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Children watch the pond water organisms through a microscope during the Science Rendezvous event at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People watch a magnetic field experiment demonstration during the Science Rendezvous event at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

