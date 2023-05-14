City views of Kinshasa, DRC

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a view in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Kinshasa is the capital, the largest river port and the largest city of the Democratic Republic of Congo and is also the political, economic and cultural center of the country. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Local residents are seen in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Beno?t/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows the Boulevard of June 30th in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). (Photo by Beno?t/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a view of Congo River in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). (Xinhua/Han Xu)

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows Kinshasa Central Railway Station (back) and Independence Square (C, front) in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). (Xinhua/Han Xu)

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a taxi driver in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). (Photo by Beno?t/Xinhua)