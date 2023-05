Sichuan food festival held at Nakano Central Park in Tokyo

People watch mask shifting tricks of Sichuan Opera during a Sichuan food festival held at Nakano Central Park, Tokyo, Japan, on May 14, 2023. The Sichuan food festival was held here from May 13 to May 14. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A staff member in chili pepper costume is pictured during a Sichuan food festival held at Nakano Central Park, Tokyo, Japan, on May 14, 2023. The Sichuan food festival was held here from May 13 to May 14. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Visitors are pictured during a Sichuan food festival held at Nakano Central Park, Tokyo, Japan, on May 14, 2023. The Sichuan food festival was held here from May 13 to May 14. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People queue up to buy snacks during a Sichuan food festival held at Nakano Central Park, Tokyo, Japan, on May 14, 2023. The Sichuan food festival was held here from May 13 to May 14. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People queue up to buy snacks during a Sichuan food festival held at Nakano Central Park, Tokyo, Japan, on May 14, 2023. The Sichuan food festival was held here from May 13 to May 14. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People sample snacks during a Sichuan food festival held at Nakano Central Park, Tokyo, Japan, on May 14, 2023. The Sichuan food festival was held here from May 13 to May 14. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on May 14, 2023 shows traditional Sichuan food during a Sichuan food festival held at Nakano Central Park, Tokyo, Japan. The Sichuan food festival was held here from May 13 to May 14. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)