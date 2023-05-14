European Night of Museums cultural initiative held in Bucharest, Romania

Students from a choreography lyceum perform inside Romania's National History Museum which opens till late night as part of the European Night of Museums cultural initiative in downtown Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

People pose with members of a history reenactment group dressed as Roman soldiers outside Romania's National History Museum which opens till late night as part of the European Night of Museums cultural initiative in downtown Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A visitor takes photo of exhibits at Romania's National History Museum which opens till late night as part of the European Night of Museums cultural initiative in downtown Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

People visit the Football Museum which opens till late night as part of the European Night of Museums cultural initiative in downtown Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

People visit Romania's National History Museum which opens till late night as part of the European Night of Museums cultural initiative in downtown Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

People visit the Football Museum which opens till late night as part of the European Night of Museums cultural initiative in downtown Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

People wait in line to visit Romania's National Museum of Art which opens till late night as part of the European Night of Museums cultural initiative in downtown Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)