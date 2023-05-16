PHOTO / WORLD
Celebration for victory
By VCG Published: May 16, 2023 12:40 AM
Pita Limjaroenrat (center), Move Forward Party leader and Prime Ministerial candidate, greets his supporters during a celebratory parade after winning the most seats in the Thai General Election on May 15, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: VCG

