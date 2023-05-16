Myanmar declares 17 cyclone-hit townships natural disaster zone

This photo taken on May 15, 2023 shows damages caused by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar. On Sunday, extremely severe cyclonic storm Mocha hit the coastal areas of western Myanmar's Rakhine State, leaving a trail of destruction.(Photo: Xinhua)
