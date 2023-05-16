Sub-national anti-polio vaccination campaign kicks off in Pakistan

A health worker gives a dose of polio vaccine to a child during an anti-polio vaccination campaign in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on May 15, 2023. A sub-national anti-polio vaccination campaign kicked off on Monday in selected districts of all provinces in Pakistan, with an aim to vaccinate approximately 23 million children across the country, Pakistan's health ministry said.(Photo: Xinhua)

A sub-national anti-polio vaccination campaign kicked off on Monday in selected districts of all provinces in Pakistan, with an aim to vaccinate approximately 23 million children across the country, Pakistan's health ministry said.The campaign would be implemented in two phases in different provinces and cities across the country, the ministry said in a statement, adding that approximately 100,000 trained and dedicated health workers would be engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep, according to the ministry."I urge all parents and caregivers to ensure the vaccination of eligible children during the campaign to save them from the debilitating disease as polio is incurable, and vaccines can protect our children," Pakistani Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel was quoted as saying in a statement.