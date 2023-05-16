Bakery Showcase 2023 held in Vancouver

An automated food-baking equipment is displayed during the Bakery Showcase 2023 held at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Different donut creations are displayed at a booth during the Bakery Showcase 2023 held at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

An exhibitor shows the process of bakery making by using robot arm during the Bakery Showcase 2023 held at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

An exhibitor shows different types of bread during the Bakery Showcase 2023 held at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)