Egyptian designers showcase collections at 1st fashion week

A model presents a creation at the first edition of the Egypt Fashion Week in Cairo, Egypt, May 13, 2023. More than 70 Egyptian designers showcased their collections on and off the runway in the first edition of the Egypt Fashion Week, a four-day event that began on Friday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits an exhibition of clothes and accessories during the first edition of the Egypt Fashion Week in Cairo, Egypt, May 13, 2023. More than 70 Egyptian designers showcased their collections on and off the runway in the first edition of the Egypt Fashion Week, a four-day event that began on Friday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits an exhibition of clothes and accessories during the first edition of the Egypt Fashion Week in Cairo, Egypt, May 13, 2023. More than 70 Egyptian designers showcased their collections on and off the runway in the first edition of the Egypt Fashion Week, a four-day event that began on Friday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Models present creations at the first edition of the Egypt Fashion Week in Cairo, Egypt, May 13, 2023. More than 70 Egyptian designers showcased their collections on and off the runway in the first edition of the Egypt Fashion Week, a four-day event that began on Friday.(Photo: Xinhua)

More than 70 Egyptian designers showcased their collections on and off the runway in the first edition of the Egypt Fashion Week, a four-day event that began on Friday.The event, which is organized by the Egyptian Fashion and Design Council (EFDC) under the auspices of Egypt's Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, is held in a number of Egyptian museums, major malls and shops."By organizing this event, we are keen to develop and guide Egyptian designers, artisans and manufacturers to meet international standards and showcase in the local and international fashion arena," Marie-Louis Bishara, chairperson of the Apparel Export Council of Egypt and co-founder of the EFDC, told Xinhua.The first edition of Egypt Fashion Week blends a celebration of the Egyptian civilization, a synopsis of the present, and a vision for the future, she said."Through this event, we are conveying a message that Egypt is ready to export fully designed and manufactured products with high quality to the global market," she added.The EFDC said in a statement that the event draws design inspiration from the Egyptian culture and acknowledges agriculture as the basis on which ancient Egyptians built a civilization that has inspired the world throughout history."Yet we do not want to dwell on our past and the wealth of accomplishments and innovation, but rather look at and show the world our present, a pool of creatives, craftsmen, and industry leaders that have forged a contemporary Egyptian DNA," according to the statement.Additionally, the fashion event also aims to establish close ties with international fashion councils, industry leaders, and global media outlets in order to promote the Egyptian fashion and design industry, according to its organizer."I'm actually here to learn. When people come to a country, they usually come with a message, but I have come here to learn," Aden Roberts, director of international education of Italy's Accademia Costume and Moda, told Xinhua.He said he was interested in learning about the Egyptian viewpoint of design, textiles, crafts and artisans, adding that he also wanted to see how things are being made and produced in the country."I had the opportunity and the privilege to understand other cultures and local people's fashion sense," he noted.Meanwhile, renowned Egyptian fashion designer Shahira Fahmy, who attended the event, said she is proud to show the Egyptian heritage by simulating traditional fashion in a modern style."This week is very important because it is held in the same manner as the international fashion weeks in New York, Paris and London, with more than 70 Egyptian designers attending and presenting their creative ideas. This event will have a great resonance on the Egyptian industry in the coming years," she told Xinhua.