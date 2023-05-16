Australian Fashion Week kicks off in Sydney

A photographer takes photos during the Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 15, 2023. The fashion week kicked off on Monday and will last till May 19.(Photo: Xinhua)

A model presents a creation during the Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 15, 2023. The fashion week kicked off on Monday and will last till May 19.(Photo: Xinhua)

Models present creations during the Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, May 15, 2023. The fashion week kicked off on Monday and will last till May 19.(Photo: Xinhua)