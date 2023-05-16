Chinese economy does not face deflation risk: government statisticians

Citizens buy vegetables at a market in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.Photo:Xinhua

The Chinese economy does not face the risk of deflation, nor will it become an issue in the future, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics (NBC) Fu Linghui said on Tuesday, while noting that low consumer prices are only a phased phenomenon and the overall price level is poised to rise in the coming months, on the back of expected growth in service consumption.China’s consumer price index (CPI) edged down in April, mostly caused by several short-term factors, including a decline in food and energy prices, in addition to price-off promotions for a range of durable consumer goods such as vehicles, Fu said at a press briefing on Tuesday. The NBS released key indexes of China’s April economy during the press briefing.China’s CPI rose 0.1 percent in April, down 0.6 percentage point from March, data from NBS showed last week. A breakdown showed that food prices surged 0.4 percent year-on-year in April, dipping down 2 percentage points from last month, while energy prices plunged 5.4 percent year-on-year in April, expanding a decline from last month.Lower consumer prices are also the result of a high base effect, according to Fu. China’s CPI jumped 2.1 percent in April last year, due to a combined effect of elevated food prices and the soaring global energy price, against the backdrop of pandemic outbreak and rising geopolitical tensions.Fu stressed that core CPI offers a more comprehensive gauge on consumer price. China’s core CPI rose 0.7 percent in April, the same as last month, reflecting an overall stability.He expected that the steady expansion of service consumption will accelerate a price rebounding across travel, transportation, accommodation and catering sectors, and propel the core CPI gain to return to a “reasonable level.”In April, the services price increased 1 percent year-on-year, expanding 0.2 percentage point from March and rising for a second consecutive month.Also, the manifestation of measures to shore up domestic consumption, the improvement of employment, rising incomes and consumer confidence will lead to an overall rise in CPI, pushing it to “rise to a reasonable range”, according to Fu.The People's Bank of China (PBC), the country’s central bank, said on Monday in its quarterly report that there is no basis for China to experience long-term deflation or inflation as commodity prices keep increasing moderately. It's expected that the CPI may experience a moderate increase in the second half of 2023 and may rebound to near the average level in recent years by the end of the year.Global Times