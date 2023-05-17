Staff members make preparations for Cannes Film Festival

Staff members install the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals ahead of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2023. The film festival will be held from May 16 to 27 this year.(Photo: Xinhua)

