Mediterranean monk seal seen on seashore at Jaffa beach in Israel

A Mediterranean monk seal lies on the seashore at Jaffa beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 15, 2023. Mediterranean monk seals, listed as one of the world's most endangered marine mammals, are the rarest out of the 33 species of seals that exist in the world.(Photo: Xinhua)

