People busy harvesting salt in Bangladesh

People work at a salt farm in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on May 15, 2023. Farmers in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, some 300 km southeast of capital Dhaka, are now busy harvesting salt after cyclone Mocha hit the lands.(Photo: Xinhua)

