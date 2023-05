Canadian inflation picks up in April

A customer shops at a farmers' market in Toronto, Canada, on May 16, 2023. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.4 percent year over year in April, following a 4.3 percent increase in March, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.4 percent year over year in April, following a 4.3 percent increase in March, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.This was the first acceleration in headline consumer inflation since June 2022, the national statistical agency said.On a year-over-year basis, higher rent prices and mortgage interest costs contributed the most to the all-items CPI increase in April, the agency said.According to the agency, on a monthly basis, the CPI was up 0.7 percent in April, following a 0.5 percent gain in March.Prices for gasoline rose 6.3 percent, contributing the most to the headline month-over-month movement. Excluding gasoline, the monthly CPI rose 0.5 percent. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6 percent, Statistics Canada said.