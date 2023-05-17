Maltese students learn Chinese acupressure techniques

Students attend an online class on the benefits of Chinese acupressure techniques at St. Margaret College Secondary School in Cospiqua, Malta, on May 16, 2023. The online class on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) was held with students at the "China Corner" at St. Margaret College Secondary School on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students at a Maltese high school have been learning about the benefits of Chinese acupressure techniques this week.An online class on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) was held with students at the "China Corner" at St. Margaret College Secondary School in Cospiqua on Tuesday."I have learned that this type of medicine, even though it's different, really works," said Gabriella Teeling, 14, after the class.Acupressure is used to treat daily illnesses such as headaches, toothache, menstrual pains, and neck and back pain.Yang Tingting, a teacher from Nanjing Vocational Health College in east China's Jiangsu Province, gave a detailed demonstration of the techniques to students, and guided them in practicing them on their own bodies.Teeling said she occasionally experiences upper back pain, and today's lesson had really helped her. "I would do it again," she told Xinhua.Meanwhile, 14-year-old Kaya Vella described the lesson as "very good and very important."Her classmate Gabriel Cordina, 15, said the class had showed him how "amazing" the human body is. He told Xinhua that he now knows how to alleviate pain without the use of medication in certain areas of the body, using the acupressure techniques."China is a beautiful country with many traditions and a vast history. I would like to visit someday and experience traditional Chinese medicine," said Cordina.The "China Corner" was set up at St. Margaret College by science teacher Martin Azzopardi in 2010, after his first visit to the country. He wanted to expose students various aspects of Chinese culture, including TCM."Our students were so much looking forward to this online lecture," said Azzopardi, highlighting that many of those who attended the class hoped to study medicine in the future.He expressed his hope for further collaborations with more Chinese schools and doctors, in order to offer more online and offline TCM classes.Zhang Ningxin, principal of Nanjing Vocational Health College, said her school is willing to further cooperate with the "China Corner," to promote mutual learning between the two cultures, and continue the tradition of friendship between the Chinese and Maltese people.