Xi calls on Shaanxi to write new chapter in advancing Chinese modernization

President Xi Jinping has called on northwest China's Shaanxi Province to give full play to its own strengths and play an exemplary role in advancing Chinese modernization in the country's western region.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Wednesday while hearing a report on the work of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Committee and the provincial government ahead of the upcoming China-Central Asia Summit, which will be presided over by Xi in Xi'an, capital city of Shaanxi Province.



On his way to Shaanxi, Xi inspected the city of Yuncheng in north China's Shanxi Province.

