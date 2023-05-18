GT investigates: Japanese govt engulfed in public opinion whirlpool: donning 'democracy' disguise while neglecting public demands

A staff member introduces the radioactivity protective suits at the TEPCO Decommissioning Archive Center in Japan on May 10, 2023. Photo: Xu Keyue/GT

The Group of Seven (G7) summit, under Japan's rotating presidency, is scheduled to be held later this week in Hiroshima, which suffered a lot from the atomic bombings in World War II. But the Japanese government has seemingly failed to learn from history and insists on dumping nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea.As the scheduled plan to dump the wastewater approaches, Global Times reporters went to Fukushima. In the third and final installment of this field investigation, the Global Times speaks to Japanese people from various fields such as prefectural lawmakers, environmental organizations and nuclear experts. Although all of them believe the "dumping plan is not feasible," they feel powerless as the Japanese government doesn't hear their voices.

Bushin Saimaru (center), a lawmaker in Fukushima Prefecture poses for a photo with his friends and Global Times reporters after receiving an interview on May 9, 2023. Photo: Xu Keyue/GT

After the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant accident in March 2011, the Japanese government and the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) drew up a road map for the decommissioning of TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station Units 1-4 by 2051, which involves the disposal of the nuclear-contaminated wastewater and retrieval of nuclear fuel debris.In 2015, the Japanese government, TEPCO and Japanese fisheries associations signed an agreement , stating nothing would be done "about the nuclear-contaminated water from Fukushima without the understanding and consent of the relevant people." However, in April 2021, the Japanese government went back on its promise and announced the wastewater dumping decision, sparking strong dissatisfaction in Fukushima and the wider public.For an in-depth look at the local situation, Global Times reporters contacted Bushin Saimaru, a lawmaker from Fukushima Prefecture. Saimaru, 79, has been elected seven times as a lawmaker in Fukushima and is seeking an eighth term in the November elections. The interview took place at his office, where he had been waiting with several friends when the Global Times reporters arrived."Not one of the 1.8 million people in Fukushima Prefecture approves of the release of the wastewater containing radioactive materials into the sea," Saimaru said.It is not clear how the marine and ecological environment will be affected by the radioactive wastewater discharge, and the consequences of radioactive seafood entering the human body are also unpredictable. "How can we rush to dump the wastewater when there are still many questions?" Saimaru asked."Fishermen may get some compensation, but isn't life more important?" The lawmaker asked. There are alternatives to deal with the nuclear-contaminated wastewater, but the Japanese government and TEPCO are acting like they have no choice but to "discharge the radioactive wastewater" and have told citizens to "be more understanding."According to Saimaru, the issue of opposing the radioactive wastewater dumping plan has been discussed several times in the Fukushima prefectural assembly. The prefectural assembly believes that the Japanese government and TEPCO should take responsibility and protect the safety of the people in Fukushima, and must carefully handle the nuclear-contaminated wastewater.Saimaru revealed that the prefectural assembly has repeatedly proposed its deep concern over the issue to the National Diet of Japan, but received nothing more than "OK" and "I understand" - no substantive progress has ever been made.Saimaru told the Global Times that he was very concerned that once the nuclear-contaminated wastewater is dumped into the sea, everything would return to zero again despite 12 years of efforts to revitalize the prefecture.Also, as the Japanese government did not seek the understanding and consent of the people before deciding on the wastewater dumping plan, Fukushima could be plunged into unimaginable chaos if the discharge starts, Saimaru said. What worries him more is that instead of confronting the problem, the government and TEPCO have been trying to skillfully steer public opinion and using various PR stunts in an attempt to get the public on their side."I have never felt so powerless before! The country should have been a good listener to the public. Why can't it hear the opposition of the people in Fukushima Prefecture?" Saimaru asked."As Fukushima lawmakers, we are the bridge between the prefecture and the country, but now we are in a dilemma," Saimaru said. "We want the government to come up with policies that will reassure the public, but the government is just making gestures and ignoring public opinion."Saimaru said that the Japanese government has not only failed to hear the voice of its own people, but has also turned a blind eye to the wave of international opposition. Under this atmosphere, with pressure and tricky rhetoric from the Japanese government, many Japanese people became silent, so people's speech is blocked from reaching the policymakers. "It is unbelievable!" Saimaru said.

Hideyuki Ban, a Japanese nuclear expert and co-director of the Citizens' Nuclear Information Center (CNIC) Photo: Xu Keyue/GT

After the 2011 disaster, the Japanese government and TEPCO planned to complete the decommissioning of the Daiichi nuclear power plant by 2051, but many Japanese experts and scholars believe it would be "almost impossible," said Hideyuki Ban, a Japanese nuclear expert and co-director of the Citizens' Nuclear Information Center (CNIC), in an exclusive interview with the Global Times in Tokyo.In order to push ahead with the decommissioning project, the Japanese government and TEPCO knowingly made an agreement with Fukushima Prefecture that they would not dispose of radioactive materials inside Fukushima, but would move the work outside the prefecture. The problem is that no other prefectures are willing to take on the "hot potato." As the nuclear-contaminated wastewater accumulates more and more in Fukushima, the Japanese government has decided to dump it, as if this would solve the thorny problem.In Japan, which boasts of being a "democracy," bureaucrats have long been prone to making decisions on their own, often more to avoid responsibility than to solve problems, Ban said.The Japanese government's decision to deal with nuclear-contaminated soil from Fukushima was also "haphazard." Soil contaminated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster that has been tested to be "safe" will be transported outside Fukushima Prefecture for "reuse" in flower beds and grass, Japan's Ministry of Environment has said. The Japanese public is concerned about the spread of radioactive materials, and the media outlet Tokyo Shimbun commented that the Japanese government lacks a reasonable explanation for whether the contaminated soil can be reused.Ban noted that the Japanese government does not completely avoid dialogue with local governments, but prefers talks such as meetings with representatives of fishing associations, rather than individual fishermen. "The Japanese government has never tried to listen to the true voice of the people, which is an inherent vice in Japanese politics," Ban noted. In the interview with Haruo Ono , a fisherman in the town of Shinchi, Fukushima, Ono mentioned that an official from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry had visited Fukushima, and only had simple communication with the staff members of the fishing association. He later tried to ask for an explanation why the fishermen hadn't been invited to the talks, but with no result.

Kohei Kusano, director of the atomic power response section of the crisis management department in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, receives an interview with the Global Times on May 11, 2023. Photo: Xu Keyue/GT





