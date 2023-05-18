Highest temperature reaches 41 degrees Celsius in Bangkok, Thailand

Pedestrians shade themselves from sunshine with an umbrella in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17, 2023. Thailand is hit by a heat wave, with the highest temperature in Bangkok reaching 41 degrees Celsius recently.(Photo: Xinhua)

