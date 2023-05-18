Opening ceremony of 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival

A guest arrives for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize.(Photo: Xinhua)

Actress Guan Xiaotong arrives for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize.(Photo: Xinhua)

Actress Zhang Yuqi arrives for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize(Photo: Xinhua)

Actress Gong Li arrives for the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize(Photo: Xinhua)