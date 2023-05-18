Italy: Participating in the 10th Tianjin International Design Week

Promotion material for Tianjin International Design Week Photo: Courtesy of Italian Embassy in China

The 10th Tianjin International Design Week was launched in North China's Tianjin Municipality. The theme of this year's event was "Interconnection, Design Bridges the world Urban Resources and Cultural Tourism," which lasted from May 12 to May 18, with a series of activities such as French art and design, Italian product exhibition and sale, and domestic art and design in the Italian style district, Beining Park. Emanuele di Lorenzo Badia, chargé d'affaires at the Italian Embassy in China, attended the launch of the Design Week on May 12.There are 16 thematic exhibitions such as Cultural and Creative Industries Alliance Exhibition, City Connect Contemporary Architecture Exhibition, "Better Life" French Lifestyle Exhibition, and 12 thematic activities such as the City Connect Forum and Italian Product Experience, presenting different styles and forms of design.Italian agri-food was also one of the protagonists of this year's Design Week, with a festival of Italian specialties taking place from May 13 to 18 at the "Italian Street" in Tianjin.